Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pool heat pump market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global pool heat pump market is fragmented with many vendors offering a variety of customizable products and services, which have helped them in differentiating themselves from others. Some vendors offer online tools, assisting customers in understanding about the appropriate pumps required. For instance, Pentair is a prominent vendor of the global pool heat pump market, which offers an online estimator. This estimator helps customers to select appropriate and suitable products. It also offers to provide further detailed explanation and consultation if required. Some vendors offer silent pool heat pumps, which are in high demand.

"Many product developments are taking place in the global pool heat pump market, which is helping vendors to differentiate their products from their competitors. Such developments have also helped in improving the effectiveness and efficiency of these products, because of which they enable a reduction in operating costs for the end-users. For instance, inverter pool heat pumps make less noise and reduce energy consumption," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

AquaCal

AquaCal is one of the most prominent vendors of pool heat pumps and accessories. It conducts seminars to educate its dealers about the market and the recent developments within the industry to help customers in selecting the appropriate products and provide better services compared to its competitors. The company also provides an online sizing and estimator calculator tool, which helps customers in choosing appropriate products. It is known for its silent/quiet pool heat pump products.

Pentair

Pentair is one of the leading manufacturers of pool heat pump products. Pentair also provides an online tool, which allows the end-user to select the appropriate products and understand the type of products suitable for the pool. This tool also gives an estimate on prices and operating expenses that come with the product. Pentair sells its pool heat pump products under the heater and heat pumps category.

Hayward Industries

Hayward Industries offers all types of swimming pool equipment products. Pool heat pumps are one of the main products offered by the company. Through extensive product developments and focus on research and development, the company offers pumps powered by gas, electricity, and solar controls that help in transferring water through thermal collectors.

Rheem

Rheem is one of the major vendors of commercial and residential pool heat pumps. It is a subsidiary of Paloma Industries and has a global presence to reach a wider market. The company offers electric pool heat pumps, which are mainly designed for spas and other types of small pools. The gas pool heating pumps offer digital controllers, making them easier to operate.

Elecro Engineering

Elecro Engineering is one of the leading manufacturers of swimming pool heating equipment. It offers electric pool heating pumps that are specifically designed for commercial pools and splasher pools. Tropical marine and bespoke projects, large heat exchangers, and building reaction chambers are some of the other products offered by Elecro Engineering.

