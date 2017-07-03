The global scleroderma treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalscleroderma treatmentmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into four segments based on drug class, which are immunosuppressants, anti-inflammatory drugs, calcium channel blockers, and phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors.

"The scleroderma disease is gaining attention from various governments and research organizations, mainly due to unmet needs of the segment and high disability rate associated with the disease. Looking at the severity of the scenario, vendors are conducting intense R&D activities, which are expected to provide better treatment facilities during the forecast period," says Sapna Jha, a lead infectious and rare diseasesresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global scleroderma treatment market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Scleroderma treatment market in Americas

The Americas dominated the global scleroderma treatment market, accounting for close to 46% of the global revenue in 2016. The US was the largest revenue contributor, capturing a significant portion of the market. The rising government support for the R&D activities on rare diseases is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Also, in the recent years, many government and non-government organizations have come forward to support the scleroderma patients. Some of the foundations working for the support of scleroderma patients are Scleroderma Foundation, Scleroderma Society of Canada, and Scleroderma Research Foundation. These factors will increase the diagnosis rate in the country, which will further boost the market growth. The US joined the Rare Disease Day in the year 2009 and converted the campaign to an international affair. Also, various support groups are organizing educational campaigns for patients, physicians, and healthcare providers.

Scleroderma treatment market in EMEA

The growing awareness and established healthcare infrastructure in Europe have led to a higher demand for scleroderma treatment drugs. The developed economies of Europe such as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France are witnessing an increased uptake of drugs for the treatment of scleroderma. This is expected to fuel the market growth in EMEA.

Also, various government and non-government organizations have come forward to support people with scleroderma in the European countries. For instance, the Federation of European Scleroderma Associations (FESCA) is an organization composed of 23 patient support and advocacy organizations in 18 countries across Europe and is open to all national groups willing to support the patients of systemic sclerosis.

Scleroderma treatment market in APAC

APAC is a potential market for the scleroderma treatment owing to the high unmet needs in the region. It has the smallest patient pool when compared with the Americas and EMEA, owing to the lack of awareness and diagnostic facilities. Countries such as India and China are continuously increasing their healthcare budget, which will benefit the scleroderma market in the region.

"The developed countries such as Japan and Australia are expected to witness increased adoption of drugs for the treatment of scleroderma while developing countries such as China and India are expected to witness an increased adoption of cost-effective generic drugs," says Sapna.

The top vendors in the global scleroderma treatment market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

