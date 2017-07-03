Technavio market research analysts forecast the global security and law enforcement robots marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global security and law enforcement robots marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists unmanned logistics, bomb detection and border patrolling, and law enforcement robots as the three major application segments, of which the unmanned logistics segment dominated the market with 47% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global security and law enforcement robots market:

Easy availability of electronic components

With extensive research and development, there have been numerous developments in the field of robotics. Growth in the microelectronics market has led to easy availability and decline in prices of advanced electronic components that are used for manufacturing security and law enforcement robots. Components like smart sensors, which can detect obstacles, bomb, drugs, and any danger on the robot's path, are easily available. Cameras with high resolution, wheels, and modulators are used significantly in these robots to make them work as a human.

Therefore, easy availability and moderate prices of robotic components will act as a driver for the global security and law enforcement robots market.

Need for security and law enforcement systems

Constantly increasing threat on national and intrinsic security has initiated the implementation of stringent measures and deployment of advanced security systems. As the number of personnel deployed for defense and security is limited, a constant threat looms over a country's security. The number of incidences inside the national boundary and borders has made it important to implement security systems that can work around the clock.

These security and law enforcement robots are usually purchased in pairs, where a constant power supply can keep them alive for a minimum of 12 hours in one-time charging. These robots provide surveillance through their vision camera, which helps them in recording and capturing intricate details.

"Border patrolling is one of the critical operations that assist defense personnel in keeping the borders safe. These robots are used to track legal and illegal movement on the borders, to prevent threats to the nation's security," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead roboticsresearch analyst at Technavio.

Stringent regulations and mandates

In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration has passed the Reauthorization Act of 2016 to ensure safe usage of drones. According to this act, drone owners must pass the aeronautical knowledge test to fly drones. This initiative will promote the safe use of drones in an open field and areas with huge crowds. These regulations also mandate the minimum and maximum level of height above the ground where these robots can be used. Such regulations are introduced to create an environment that supports emerging technologies along with adherence to security parameters.

"Similarly, governments across other countries have also passed stringent laws and regulations that govern the usage of drones in defense applications. There have been a few incidences witnessed in the recent past where drones were used for illegal spying. This may threaten human lives and encourage illegal activities," says Sushmit.

