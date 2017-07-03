LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) - Recruit, a leading Japanese internet and media group, announced the acquisition of the global leader in guest feedback platform, TrustYou, following a sustained period of impressive growth momentum.

The Harbert European Growth Capital ("HEGC") investment thesis recognized TrustYou's needs of finding a value-added partner with the expertise to provide long term capital that was as innovative as their business.

The investment aligned goals of founders and shareholders to deliver on growth targets with flexible capital, and we are delighted to have been a part of the exciting journey of European entrepreneurs.

"Our collaboration with HEGC was an important strategic step to achieve our goals and enable us to grow organically. The partnership was highly productive, professional, and entrepreneurial throughout," says CEO and co-founder Benjamin Jost.

HEGC remains an active investor in the technology and life science industries, having recently closed our landmark 50th investment.

We continue to support growth of entrepreneurial businesses across Europe and look forward to continue working with and expanding our partners and community.

About TrustYou

TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler's journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for hundreds of thousands of hotels.

TrustYou's platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world's leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use of TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou's guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey.

About Harbert European Growth Capital

Harbert European Growth Capital is sponsored by Harbert Management Corporation ("HMC"). HEGC provides flexible, long term and permanent debt capital for technology and life sciences businesses across Europe, and has the ability to support businesses with follow-on reserves and global network of commercial and investor relationships.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $4.9 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of May 31, 2017, is a privately-owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC serves foundations and endowments, funds of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, European and U.S. growth capital, mezzanine debt, independent power and public securities. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.

