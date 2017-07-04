Licensing Expo China Launches, Hosting Industry-Leading Organizations and Providing Innovative Educational Content

First China Licensing Awards to recognize top brands and properties in the industry

SHANGHAI, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM, organizer of Licensing Expo China (LEC), is pleased to announce exhibitors, advanced educational seminars, and networking opportunities at its inaugural event sponsored by the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA). The 2017 expo floor will debut more than 230 brands and licensing properties, with participation from animation, apparel, art and culture, food, games, entertainment and lifestyle brands, among others. This year, the event is also hosting its first-ever China Licensing Awards to recognize the achievements of outstanding brands and licensing properties in the industry.

Licensing Expo China will take place July 18-20, 2017 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.licensingexpochina.com/en-us/.

"Licensing Expo China is the only trade show that LIMA sponsors in mainland China. The show is organized by UBM China. UBM is one of the world's largest trade show organizers, with a portfolio that includes Licensing Expo (Las Vegas), Brand Licensing Europe (London) and Licensing Expo Japan (Tokyo). Their knowledge of the licensing industry and expertise in delivering top-notch licensing trade shows is unmatched by any other show organizer," said Charles M. Riotto, president, International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association.

Scores of brands and agents will be exhibiting at Licensing Expo China including Alpha Animation Brand Management (Guangzhou) Co., Limited, Beijing Dream Castle Culture Co., Limited, Brandgenuity, China Brands Group, which represents Angry Birds, Paul Frank, Simpsons and more, Enzo e Partner Limited, which represents Lamborghini, Hasbro Trading (China) Co., Limited, Mattel, Alfilo which represents British Museum and BBC Earth, and Soap Studio Company Limited. A full list of exhibitors can be found here: http://www.licensingexpochina.com/en-us/ExhibitorList.

"China's licensing industry is young but growing faster than all other territories, which is evident from our exhibitor-base. Chinese consumers are becoming more exposed to different properties and consumer goods, and the launch of Licensing Expo China this year provides our customers with a platform to penetrate the growing market," said Athena Gong, general manager, UBM China (Hangzhou).

Licensing Expo China's three-day educational seminar program will cover a range of topics, including analysis of the global licensing industry and trends in the China licensing market. Kermid Rahman, vice president & general manager, Disney Consumer Products & Interactive, will kick-off the program with the opening keynote discussing the power of Disney's franchised licensing business. Other top industry leaders from Oriental DreamWorks, Rovio (Shanghai) Commerce & Trading Co., Ltd and Mattel Barbie (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. will also present.

The inaugural China Licensing Awards, co-organized by LIMA and LEC, was established to encourage the original creativity, progress and excellence of China's licensors, licensees and retailers, and further develop China's licensing industry. Award winners will be announced July 18th for the following categories: Best China Property of the Year, Best Licensing Promotion of the Year, Best Corporate Brand/Fashion/Lifestyle Program of the Year, Best Location-Based or Experiential Initiative of the Year, Best Licensee of the Year and Best Retailer of the Year.

Event Name: Licensing Expo China 2017

Dates: July 18 - 20, 2017

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center

Address: No. 333, Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China

Organizers: UBM China (Hangzhou)

Website: http://www.licensingexpochina.com/en-us

Co-located Events: CBME China 2017, Cool Kids Fashion Shanghai 2017

Official Media: License Global Magazine

