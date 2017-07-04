

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Meanwhile, the yen briefly rose after news that North Korea launched a ballistic missile that may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.24 points or 0.37 percent to 20,130.04, off a high of 20,197.16 earlier.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are rising more than 2 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is gaining more than 2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are mostly lower. Panasonic and Sony are down almost 1 percent each, while Toshiba is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent. Canon is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Shell Sekiyu is rising more than 6 percent, Subaru Corp is higher by almost 4 percent and Nippon Sheet Glass is up more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Konami Holdings is declining more than 2 percent, Shiseido Co. is losing 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an acceleration in the rate of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector. Trading activity was relatively subdued, however, with many traders away from their desks ahead of the July 4th holiday.



While the Nasdaq slid 30.36 points or 0.5 percent to 6,110.06, the Dow climbed 129.64 points or 0.6 percent to 21,479.27 and the S&P 500 rose 5.60 points or 0.2 percent to 2,429.01.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to surge Monday, posting an eight consecutive daily advance, the longest such streak in months. WTI crude oil jumped $1.03 or 2.2 percent to $47.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since early May.



