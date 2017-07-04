

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday despite the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices, with investors turning cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision due later in the day. News that North Korea launched a ballistic missile that may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone also weighed on investor sentiment.



The Australian market is notably higher following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and the overnight surge in crude oil prices. Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision due later in the day. Mining stocks and banks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 90.90 points or 1.60 percent to 5,775.40, off a high of 5,777.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 85.20 points or 1.49 percent to 5,812.70.



The big four banks are advancing. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are higher in a range of 1.9 percent to 3 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is up 2 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose for an eighth straight session overnight. Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search are all adding more than 1 percent each.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are lower after gold futures plunged overnight. Newcrest Mining is down more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 4 percent.



Infant formula supplier Bellamy's Australia said it has raised A$45.5 million in the retail and final part of its A$60.4 million capital raising to fund a canning facility acquisition as well as a payment to Fonterra.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of the RBA's interest rate announcement. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7660, down from US$0.7673 on Monday.



The Japanese market is advancing, extending gains from the previous session, following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Meanwhile, the yen briefly rose after news that North Korea launched a ballistic missile that may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.24 points or 0.37 percent to 20,130.04, off a high of 20,197.16 earlier.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are rising more than 2 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is gaining more than 2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are mostly lower. Panasonic and Sony are down almost 1 percent each, while Toshiba is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent. Canon is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Shell Sekiyu is rising more than 6 percent, Subaru Corp is higher by almost 4 percent and Nippon Sheet Glass is up more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Konami Holdings is declining more than 2 percent, Shiseido Co. is losing 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Singapore are also higher. Shanghai, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are all in modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an acceleration in the rate of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector. Trading activity was relatively subdued, however, with many traders away from their desks ahead of the July 4th holiday.



While the Nasdaq slid 30.36 points or 0.5 percent to 6,110.06, the Dow climbed 129.64 points or 0.6 percent to 21,479.27 and the S&P 500 rose 5.60 points or 0.2 percent to 2,429.01.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to surge Monday, posting an eight consecutive daily advance, the longest such streak in months. WTI crude oil jumped $1.03 or 2.2 percent to $47.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since early May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX