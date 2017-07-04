

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK) confirmed that Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, gave notice to be considering to submit an application to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for an exemption from one-year exclusion period for the submission of a renewed voluntary public takeover offer.



STADA is currently assessing whether the company would give its consent to the exemption from the exclusion period.



