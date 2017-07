CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The economists expect the bank to hold rates at 1.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the Australian dollar held steady against its major rivals.



As of 12:25 am ET, the Australian dollar traded at 1.4812 against the euro, 0.7678 against the U.S dollar, 86.91 against the yen and 1.0542 against the NZ dollar.



