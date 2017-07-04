

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile Tuesday, with the missile appearing to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to media reports.



The missile launch comes on the eve of Independence Day in the U.S. and also just days before a summit of the Group of 20 countries in Germany later this week.



The launch also follows a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, during which the two leaders agreed to closely cooperate in dealing with North Korea's nuclear threat.



'North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40 a.m.,' the South Korean state news agency Yonhap quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staffs or JCS as saying.



The missile launch was reported to the South Korean President, who has ordered the National Security Council to convene an emergency session.



According to Yonhap, a government source said the missile is estimated to have flown approximately 930 kilometers at an altitude of over several hundred kilometers.



Meanwhile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the missile appeared to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. He added that the Japanese government has lodged a complaint to North Korea, strongly denouncing the move as a blatant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.



U.S. President Trump responded on Twitter to the latest provocation by North Korean leader Kin Jong Un, saying, 'Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer.'



According to Yonhap, North Korea is apparently trying to diversify its missile inventory as well as hide its missile testing until the last minute.



