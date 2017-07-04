· Martin STEPHAN is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer

· Ian HUDSON and Jacques BREUIL join the Board of Directors

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), pioneer company in the field of bioplasturgy, announces the appointment of Martin STEPHAN as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and of Ian HUDSON and Jacques BREUIL as new members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Jean-Claude LUMARET, CEO of CARBIOS declares: « We are entering in the industrial development stage of our technologies and it's a step that requires solid expertise to carry our ambitions. Martin STEPHAN gained a long international experience on which we can rely to set agreements at the highest level and create value for our shareholders. The arrival of Ian HUDSON and Jacques BREUIL at CARBIOS' Board of Directors is also an asset to fully comply with the strategic stakes of the industrial groups we are discussing with."

Martin STEPHAN spent his entire career in the chemical industry, first in the chemical branch of Elf/Total and then with DuPont at financial positions as well as head of business units in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. He joined CARBIOS in February 2017 as Chief Operating Officer to supervise strategy, development and investor relations. He graduated from HEC in Paris (Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales) with a MS degree in Business Management.

Ian HUDSON started his career with ICI, a former UK based multinational in chemicals and related sectors. In 1998, he joined DuPont and held during a period of 17 years, several leading positions within the Company. He retired from the Company in 2016 after serving 10 years as President Europe Middle East Africa. He served as a member of the Executive Committee and Board of CEFIC and of EuropaBio. He was also a member of the Foundation Board of IMD and a member of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce. Ian HUDSON graduated from Oxford University with an MA degree in French and German.

Jacques BREUIL joined the Barbier Group in 1987 where he served in particular as General Secretary. He is member of the Executive Council of Céreales Vallée and Board member of the CTIPC and of Plastipolis. He graduated from CNAM (Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers) with a Master of Economy and from Sorbonne University with an Executive MBA.

