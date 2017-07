CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent.



After the announcement, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 am ET, the Australian dollar traded at 1.4842 against the euro, 0.7662 against the U.S dollar, 86.74 against the yen and 1.0516 against the NZ dollar.



