INGENICO: Ingenico provides omnichannel payment for Galeries Lafayette's leather goods digital showrooms

Press release Paris, Tuesday

4 July 2017

Ingenico provides omnichannel payment for Galeries Lafayette's leather goods digital showrooms

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, is assisting Galeries Lafayette, leading city-centre retailer with proven fashion expertise, in developing their leather goods digital showroom.

In their La Rochelle and Cannes stores, Galeries Lafayette now offer a digital showroom for leather goods. This showroom exhibits fewer articles, with NFC tags and recognized by a reader embedded in a display table. Via a web interface and large screen, the customer has direct access to the Galeries Lafayette website page showing the article and chooses from among an enhanced range of various size and colour models. The customer finalizes their purchase by logging in to their Galeries Lafayette account from the screen and paying on the corresponding Ingenico payment terminal. They receive the item at home or in-store the next day. This new generation web-in-store transaction is incorporated transparently into the Galeries Lafayette customer journey and is based on Ingenico's Axis omnichannel payment solution. This solution enables articles to be returned and provides for automatic remote refunds of in-store transactions.

This concept enhances the leather goods offering in regional stores and will be extended beyond this two-store experiment. Galeries Lafayette will be a leader in high-end leather goods in the regions as it is in Paris and be able to develop its sales of this type of product.

"We are delighted about this innovative partnership with Galeries Lafayette," declared Guillaume Pascal, Managing Director of Ingenico France. "It shows our ability to support a major retailer in its desire to offer a brand new omnichannel shopping experience, which is a driver in developing turnover and fostering customer loyalty."

The digital showroom was awarded the Store-to-Web trophy at the Congres LSA Omnicanal et Expérience Client (LSA Omnichannel and Customer Experience Conference), which took place in Paris on 1 June 2017.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts

Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communications Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62

Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98

Galeries lafayette eng (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2117654/806178.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

