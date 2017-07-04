

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.4944 against the euro and a 4-day low of 85.87 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 1.4798 and more than a 3-month high of 86.99, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 6-day low of 0.7604 and a 5-month low of 0.9884 from early highs of 0.7682 and 0.9980, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0459 against the NZ dollar, from more than a 1-month high of 1.0551.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.03 against the kiwi.



