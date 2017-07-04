Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.26
|FR0010259150
|2000
|125.40
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.27
|FR0010259150
|2000
|124.24
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.28
|FR0010259150
|2746
|122.50
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.29
|FR0010259150
|4608
|120.29
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.29
|FR0010259150
|45
|119.70
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.30
|FR0010259150
|7530
|118.98
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005654/en/
Contacts:
For further information:
IPSEN
Aymeric Le Chatelier, +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55
Executive Vice President, Finance
aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com
or
Eugenia Litz, +44 (0) 1753 627721
Vice-President Investor Relations
eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Olivier Jochem, +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31
Company Secretary
olivier.jochem@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau, +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com