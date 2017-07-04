

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced new investments to expand semiconductor output in South Korea. The company announced that its new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.



The new facility will focus on the production of Samsung's fourth-generation V-NAND (64 layers), adding to the company's leading capacity for cutting-edge memory products.



After spending on its Pyeongtaek plant south of Seoul, total investment in the facility will rise to 30 trillion won by 2021, the company said.



The company will also commit 6 trillion won to expand production in Hwaseong while it also considers a new display manufacturing site for organic light-emitting diodes by 2018 and a second production line at Xi'an in China.



With the new investments, Samsung aims to strengthen its global fabrication network and accelerate the overall development of the IT industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX