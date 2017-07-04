Vastned Retail Belgium: Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adjoining core city assets in the historic city centre of Antwerp located at Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48

The regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium has expanded its real estate portfolio in Antwerp with the purchase of 3 adjoining historical retail properties located at Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48.

The acquisition of these properties, an investment of approximately € 6 million (including acquisition costs), is entirely in line with the real estate company's strategy to invest in core city assets. Today the total real estate portfolio in Antwerp consists of 18 buildings with a total value of € 82,9 million.

Full press release:

PB Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48_ENG (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2117633/806171.pdf)



