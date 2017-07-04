sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.07.2017

WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 
Aktie:
04.07.2017 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vastned Retail Belgium: Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adjoining core city assets in the historic city centre of Antwerp located at Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48

 
The regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium has expanded its real estate portfolio in Antwerp with the purchase of 3 adjoining historical retail properties located at Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48.
 
The acquisition of these properties, an investment of approximately € 6 million (including acquisition costs), is entirely in line with the real estate company's strategy to invest in core city assets. Today the total real estate portfolio in Antwerp consists of 18 buildings with a total value of € 82,9 million.
 
Full press release:
PB Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48_ENG (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2117633/806171.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

