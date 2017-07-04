

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Authorities have again filed charges against the former owners of a Chinese restaurant in Pennsylvania for illegally selling deer parts.



The charges were re-filed by Greg Graham, Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife conservation officer, against Shi Lu Eng and her husband Chun Dwong Eng, the former owners of a Chinese restaurant in Lititz.



According to the Game Commission, the couple repeatedly removed deer parts discarded from deer processors used by hunters in Elizabethtown and New Holland, and also violated laws against selling wild venison.



Shi Eng, 55, was charged with 15 wildlife violations for illegal transport of deer parts to sell or barter in New York City. She and her husband, 67, were also cited with one count of possessing deer parts with the intent to sell these at the New China House restaurant they previously owned in Lilitz.



The investigation began after state inspectors found more than 300 pounds of deer heads, brains and other parts at the restaurant in December 2015. Chun Eng denied selling the deer meat, saying the couple used the meat to they got from a butcher in Elizabethtown to make soup for their personal consumption.



The charges were dropped in November after a witness was reluctant to testify and pending further investigation into more serious charges. Chun Eng pleaded guilty to restaurant violations.



In a separate case in New York City, Shi Eng pleaded guilty to selling deer parts from a van in New York's Chinatown neighborhood in December 2015 and was fined $2,250.



Each charge carries a fine of $1,000 to $1,500, and up to 90 days in jail.



