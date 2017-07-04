

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open slightly lower on Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session.



Oil prices dipped in Asian deals to snap an eight-day winning streak and the dollar eased a little bit, while gold edged higher after North Korea fired an intermediate range missile in the direction of Japan.



The missile launch comes on the eve of Independence Day in the U.S. and also just days before a summit of the Group of 20 countries in Germany later this week.



Asian stock markets are mostly lower, although Australian shares rallied after the country's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low, saying its monetary policy remains consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as better-than-expected auto sales and strong manufacturing data sent the dollar soaring and Treasury yields sliding before Tuesday's holiday.



The Dow rose 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent, led by gains in banks and energy shares. The Nasdaq Composite slid half a percent to hit a six-week low as tech shares tumbled a new.



European markets snapped a four-session losing streak on Monday, with continued gains in oil prices and a solid set of PMI data boosting investor sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rebounded from a two-month low to close 1.1 percent higher at 383.41.



The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent.



