A total of 36 former and current employees of AS LHV Group (hereinafter the Company) participated in the issue of shares which was carried out in connection with the realisation of the staff options programme and ended on Monday, subscribing a total of 411,337 shares for a total of EUR 822,674. The share issue was thus subscribed 100% by the option beneficiaries.



Further to the results of the subscription of shares, the Management Board of the Company approved, with the resolution adopted today, the final scope of the increase of the Company's share capital as follows:



-- The Company's share capital will be increased by EUR 411,337, with the Company's share capital thus raised from EUR 25,356,005 to EUR 25,767,342; -- Within the framework of the share capital increase, the Company will issue a total of 411,337 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 1 per share.



With the share issue subscribed 100%, there is no need to cancel unsubscribed shares.



All new shares issued by the Company within the framework of the issue of shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on the day after the day when the Company has notified Nasdaq Tallinn about the registration of increase of share capital in commercial register.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Telephone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee