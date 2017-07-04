Based on the information available for the period April-June 2017, G5 forecasts quarterly revenue of approximately SEK 277 M, which corresponds to achieving 165 per cent revenue growth versus comparable figures for the same period 2016.

For the interim period January-June 2017, G5 forecasts revenue of approximately SEK 512 M, which corresponds to achieving 149 per cent revenue growth versus comparable figures for the same period 2016.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on July 4, 2017.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) is a developer and publisher of high quality free-to-play mobile games for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows-powered devices. G5 develops and publishes games that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of experienced and novice players. G5's portfolio includes a number of popular games like Mahjong Journey®, Survivors: the Quest®, Hidden City®, Twin Moons Society®, Supermarket Mania® and The Secret Society®. G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014.

