

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L), a UK-based regeneration specialist, reported that its profit before tax for the six months to 31st May 2017 declined to 31.6 million pounds from 35.5 million pounds in the prior-year period.



However, profit attributable to owners of the company for the period rose to 26.8 million pounds or 12.0 pence per share from 26.1 million pound or 9.1 pence per share in the prior year.



The company noted that its tax charge, including joint venture tax and deferred tax, fell to 2.4 million pounds from the prior year's 3.7 million pounds.



Revenue for the half-year period fell to 151.4 million pounds from 159.7 million pound in the prior year.



Mark Allan, Chief Executive of St. Modwen, said, 'The business continued its resilient performance across the first six months of the year, despite an uncertain market environment, with all parts of the Group contributing positively. We also concluded our strategy and portfolio review, which has confirmed the significant potential present in our business and pipeline and we are now focused on realising these opportunities in the months and years ahead.'



The company has proposed an interim dividend of 2.02 pence per share, up 4.1 percent from 1.94 pence per share in the year-ago period. The dividend will be paid on 5th September 2017 to shareholders on the register at 11th August 2017.



