

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after Australia's central bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at a record low.



The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, maintained the cash rate at 1.50 percent. The bank had reduced the rate by 25-basis points each in August and May last year.



'Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time,' the bank said in a statement.



Further, the bank said wage growth remains low, however, and this is likely to continue for a while yet. Inflation is forecast to increase gradually as the economy strengthens.



Meanwhile, Asian stock markets are mostly trading lower, on news that North Korea launched a ballistic missile that may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone weighing on investor sentiment.



The Australian dollar rose earlier after the retail sales growth exceeds expectations in May. But, retreated in a shortwhile after the RBA policy decision.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's retail sales climbed 0.6 percent month-on-month in May, weaker than the 1 percent increase seen in April. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was faster than the 0.2 percent rise economists had forecast and also this was the second consecutive rise in sales.



In other economic news, data from the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed that Australia's consumer confidence improved during the week ended July 2, after weakening in the previous two weeks. The consumer confidence index climbed to 114.5 from 111.8 in the preceding week.



Monday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie fell against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, it rose against the yen. Against the euro, the aussie held steady.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.4944 against the euro and a 4-day low of 85.87 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 1.4798 and more than a 3-month high of 86.99, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 6-day low of 0.7604 and a 5-month low of 0.9884 from early highs of 0.7682 and 0.9980, respectively. The aussie may test support near 0.74 against the greenback and 1.01 against the loonie.



The aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 1.0458 against the NZ dollar, from more than a 1-month high of 1.0551. On the upside, 1.03 is seen as the next support level for the aussie.



