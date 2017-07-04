

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), the parent company of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd., reported that its total retail sales, excluding fuel and impact of sale of Pharmacy, for the first quarter were up 2.7 per cent. Retail like-for-like sales were up 2.3 per cent, excluding fuel.



Grocery sales were up 3.0 per cent and transaction growth of 1.9 per cent at Sainsbury's.



The company said it remains on track to open around 135 Argos Digital stores in Sainsbury's supermarkets by the end of 2017/18, which will take the total to 175.



It remains confident of delivering 160 million pounds of EBITDA synergies from the Argos acquisition by March 2019.



The company noted that it increased active customer base in Sainsbury's Bank by six per cent year-on-year and it is on track to deliver its plans.



It is on track to achieve 145 million pounds of cost savings this year, delivering on three-year target of 500 million pounds.



