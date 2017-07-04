

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



Reversing from an early low of 0.7682 against the aussie, the greenback climbed to a 6-day high of 0.7605.



The greenback that closed yesterday's deals at 1.2939 against the pound, 0.9636 against the Swiss franc and 1.1363 against the euro advanced to a 5-day high of 1.2923, weekly high of 0.9649 and a 6-day high of 1.1336, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 1.3008 against the loonie, and is on track to pierce its early 5-day high of 1.3014.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 0.75 against the aussie, 1.27 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 1.11 against the euro and 1.32 against the loonie.



