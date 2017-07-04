Hoylu AB: The Hoylu Inspiration Suite for Enterprise Teams now available on the NEC Solutions Zone



Enterprise Collaboration and Ideation company Hoylu today announced the availability of their Inspiration Suite on the NEC Solutions Zone, an online platform for presenting turn-key solutions and added value services in markets around the world.



Hoylu is proud to announce the immediate release of their Inspiration Suite inside the NEC Solutions Zone, giving thousands of enterprise-level customers access to the software. The Hoylu Inspiration Suite provides a complete solution for team ideation, process planning and collaboration for single or multiple connected meeting rooms. The Hoylu Inspiration Suite runs on Large Format Multi-touch/Pen displays, Projected Walls, and personal devices.



"We are proud to provide our software to the NEC Solutions Zone," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu. "The ability to connect with the audience of customers that NEC's platform provides is an amazing opportunity and we are thrilled that new customers will be able to see and work with the Hoylu experience for the first time."



"We are excited to have Hoylu and their innovative products as part of our Alliance Partner Program," said Gunnar Kyvik, Business Development Manager Corporate EMEA, NEC Display Solutions GmbH. "The NEC Solutions Zone showcases some of the most innovative products in the world available on the NEC platform, and we're proud to have the Hoylu Inspiration Suite as part of our program."



The Inspiration Suite of software is used for managing processes, capturing and organizing ideas, as well as creating, connecting, sharing and visualizing structured and unstructured data, images, documents, annotations and other content on surfaces of all types and sizes. Hoylu's Inspiration Suite also enables software that can be used in standalone environments or in combination with 3rd party solutions from companies like Adobe, Autodesk, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom and others. The software has been used within verticals like Construction, Manufacturing and Engineering, Education, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment, Automotive, Transportation and many others.



The Hoylu Inspiration Suite with Real-Time Remote Collaboration is available now on the NEC Solutions Zone.





Stein Revelsby, VD Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com (http://www.hoylu.com/) or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu (http://www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu)

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on July 3, 2017.

