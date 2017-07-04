

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Tuesday, in its pre-close trading statement, ahead of its half-year results, said it expects to report a positive EBITDA in the period, but remain loss making at the profit before tax level.



Cash generation continues to be closely monitored, with working capital controls still in place across all the businesses. Capital investment continues to be tightly controlled with spend in the period being about $5.0 million.



Dennis Proctor, Chief Executive of Hunting, said, 'Hunting's performance in the first half of 2017 has benefited from the increase in onshore drilling in the US, particularly in the shale oil regions such as the Permian Basin in West Texas.'



He added, 'The outlook for the remainder of year is predicated on sustained US onshore drilling activity driving the Group's performance, accompanied by cautious optimism for stable offshore and international markets during H2 2017.'



