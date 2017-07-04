

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN), a Spanish retail and commercial bank, said Tuesday that it expects a nearly 24 percent increase in its net profit for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.



The bank said it expects net profit attributable to the parent of about 3.6 billion euros for the half-year period, representing an increase of nearly 24 percent over net profit attributable to the parent recorded during the six-month period ended June 30, 2016. The company noted that the estimate is before considering the contribution of Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.



However, the increase will be reduced to approximately 14 percent after excluding the non-recurring and negative impact of 248 million euros recorded in the year-ago period.



The company said it estimates provisions for credit losses for the half-year period to decrease by approximately 6 percent, with widespread decreases in the principal markets in which the Group operates, with the exception of Mexico and Argentina.



The Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 and total regulatory capital as of June 30, 2017 are estimated to be approximately 12.2 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively. The fully loaded CET1 ratio estimated as of that date is 10.7 percent.



Grupo Santander acquired Banco Popular Español, S.A. and its subsidiaries on June 7, 2017 and has consolidated Banco Popular in the accounts of Grupo Santander since such date. Thus, as from such date, the results of Banco Popular have contributed to the results of Grupo Santander.



