

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation eased in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Domestic market prices grew 2.7 percent annually in May and foreign market prices rose by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in May.



