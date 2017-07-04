Tallinn, 2017-07-04 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2017 and the second quarter of the 2017 financial year



In June 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 976 165 passengers, which is a 7.4% increase compared to June 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 14.5% to 30 841 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 123 353 units in the same comparison.



In the second quarter of the 2017 financial year (April - June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 587 033 passengers which is a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 8.8% to 91 819 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.1% to 309 637 units in same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2017 and second quarter of the financial year were the following:



June June Change II Quarter II Quarter Change 2017 2016 2017 2016 Passengers 976 165 909 082 7.4% 2 587 033 2 423 057 6.8% Finland - 296 687 280 502 5.8% 765 240 714 315 7.1% Sweden Estonia - 507 065 486 810 4.2% 1 348 546 1 322 472 2.0% Finland Estonia - 97 434 93 172 4.6% 276 046 258 440 6.8% Sweden Latvia - Sweden 74 979 48 598 54.3% 197 201 127 830 54.3% Cargo Units 30 841 26 932 14.5% 91 819 84 392 8.8% Finland - 5 605 5 016 11.7% 18 264 17 836 2.4% Sweden Estonia - 20 701 17 983 15.1% 59 610 54 009 10.4% Finland Estonia - 3 463 3 381 2.4% 10 979 10 685 2.8% Sweden Latvia - Sweden 1 072 552 94.2% 2 966 1 862 59.3% Passenger 123 353 121 134 1.8% 309 673 310 010 -0.1% Vehicles Finland - 21 300 20 676 3.0% 43 384 41 934 3.5% Sweden Estonia - 87 534 87 839 -0.4% 227 267 235 352 -3.4% Finland Estonia - 7 104 6 954 2.2% 18 993 18 512 2.6% Sweden Latvia - Sweden 7 415 5 665 30.9% 20 029 14 212 40.9%



The following operational factors influenced the development in June and in the second quarter of 2017:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 12 December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating the Tallinn - Helsinki route cruise service, during the period of 13 March to 29 August 2016, the route was operated with two ships, the Baltic Queen and Silja Europa.



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn - Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



LATVIA - SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the Riga - Stockholm route on 12 December 2016 as second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



