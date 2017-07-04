

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Imagination Technologies Group plc. (IMG.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 30 April 2017 narrowed to 27.91 million pounds and 10.1 pence per share from 80.86 million pounds and 29.8 pence per share in the same quarter last year.



On a statutory basis, the Group made an overall operating profit before tax of 2.4 million pounds, compared to loss of 29.4 million pounds last year.



The Group's adjusted loss per share was 0.9 pence, compared to loss of 9.2 pence per share in the previous year.



Group revenue from continuing operations for the period ending 30 April 2017 increased by 19% to 145.2 million pounds from 121.6 million pounds last year.



Imagination continues to see good demand for licenses in all three of core businesses. There are exciting developments and compelling products in our FY18 roadmaps which bodes well for the competitiveness of each of the business units going forward.



The Group continues to see good demand for licensing for its IP and expects to see further progress in license revenue in fiscal year 2018, subject to uncertainty caused by the initiation of the formal sale process. Royalty unit shipments are expected to benefit from recent design wins. It fully expects to receive royalties from our largest customer over the next year.



