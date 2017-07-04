The UK population fears that a Westworld scenario of intelligent robots malfunctioning and killing people may happen. According to a study from leading end-to-end quality specialist, SQS, two thirds (62%) of UK adults believe that the technology behind artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to fail resulting in the robots destroying human life1

The report (http://bit.ly/2pyW4rs) uncovered, that the UK public are sceptical about the role of intelligent robots and technologies in their day-to-day lives, with almost half (4%) revealing the threat of hackers targeting AI devices would prevent them from buying these devices.

Despite 60% of respondents agreeing that a home robot would save them time on their household chores and 51% thinking that having one would be 'cool', most (76%) do not believe that these home robots are safe and 52% would be concerned they could be easily hacked.

"Our study showed that 64% of the UK General Public are sceptical about the role intelligent robots will play in their day-to-day lives," said Dik Vos, CEO of SQS. "AI could be easily hacked by someone with malicious intent. Our study proves the rapid uptake of technology in the UK has led to extreme perceptions regarding the overall safety of AI products."

"Yet, brand, products and services are all built on consumer trust, and it's vital the AI community does everything in its power to protect its customers. The best way to protect consumers is to ensure that quality assurance is embedded into every part of the design and manufacturing process of all AI products." Vos concluded.

The UK currently has a doom and gloom attitude towards AI, thanks to TV, film, and regular AI failure news stories. To thoroughly ensure the public feel confident and embrace this technology, the businesses which manufacture, sell, use and promote AI must thoroughly test the quality of the software behind all AI devices to protect against hackers, threats or indeed, robots turning on us and destroying human life.

To read more about this study, download the Life Imitates Art Report here: http://bit.ly/2pyW4rs

