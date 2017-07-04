CX Leaders from The North Face, Wilko Share Their Success

20:20 Customer Experience Summit Attracts Hundreds of Senior Customer Experience Leaders from Across Europe

InMoment, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence technology, is chairing the inaugural day of the prestigious 20:20 Customer Experience Summit, which takes place today in London.

InMoment's Simon Fraser, senior director of InMoment's EMEA customer success team, will chair and deliver remarks on day one of the event. Also presenting are InMoment clients Alexa Larsson, senior retail operations manager at The North Face, the world's leading outdoor brand, and Joanne Kendall, customer experience manager at Wilko, a high street retailer attracting more than four million customers each week. Other speakers at the event include CX leaders from Barclays, Google, Heathrow, and other leading brands.

The 20:20 Customer Experience Summit attracts leading brands from a multitude of sectors for education and inspiration around key CX practices and emerging themes. Topics for the 2017 event include: Creating employee engagement and empowerment, taking customer feedback to the next level, using benchmarking to monitor and drive change, the future of robotics and artificial intelligence, taking the next step in personalisation, and the future of data ownership.

"It's an honour to host and headline such an important event," said James Bolle, InMoment VP head of client services, EMEA; country manager, UK. "The collective knowledge and expertise of the brands represented reflect the increasing maturity of CX as a global business practice. The knowledge and relationships gained through this conference will provide essential guidance in deploying the right best practices and technologies for customer experience success."

About InMoment

InMoment™ is a cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. InMoment's industry-leading analytics power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), Employee Engagement, and Social Reviews Advocacy solutions. InMoment also provides strategic guidance, support, and related services to more than 350 brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005022/en/

Contacts:

InMoment

Lisa Davis

VP Communications

+1 801-230-9399 (m)

ldavis@inmoment.com