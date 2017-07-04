

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 82.05 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 82.75.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 145.98, 112.74 and 117.05 from early lows of 146.83, 113.44 and 117.74, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the yen edged up to 128.04 and 86.79 from an early 1-1/2-year low of 128.97 and nearly a 5-month low of 87.29, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 80.00 against the kiwi, 143.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the franc, 125.00 against the euro and 84.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX