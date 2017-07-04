Parks Associates estimates approximately 7 million European households will have professionally monitored security by 2021



DALLAS, 2017-07-04 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International IoT research firm Parks Associates announced today Deutsche Telekom AG and Centrica will be the keynote speakers at the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: IoT and the Connected Consumer, 1-2 November 2017 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. The event, with early sponsorship support from Homematic IP, Qorvo, Amazon, Ayla Networks, mnubo, ROC-Connect, ULE Alliance, and Z-Wave, addresses deployment and consumer engagement strategies to secure recurring revenue with smart home and IoT solutions.



The research firm's NUMBERS™ service forecasts that over 4.3 million households in Western Europe and nearly 2.8 million in Eastern/Central Europe will have professionally monitored security by 2021. That same year, Western Europe will have more than 30 million unit sales of smart TVs.



CONNECTIONS™ Europe focuses on disruptions from innovative technologies and new business models and their impact on the converging smart home ecosystems. Keynote presenters include:



-- Sudeep Maitra, Global VP, Strategy and Development, Centrica -- Matthias Mieves, Head, New Business, Sales & Marketing Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG



"The smart home concept is expanding across Europe as consumers explore innovative use cases with connected devices and services," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "At CONNECTIONS™ Europe, we will discuss positive trials and successful use cases in the smart home, plus strategies to tie together a variety of connected solutions to create a personalized user experience, which will lead positive revenue growth for companies in the IoT."



Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions. For information on CONNECTIONS™ Europe, visit http://www.connectionseurope.com or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To schedule a meeting or to request specific research data, contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0202.



About CONNECTIONS™ Europe Produced by Parks Associates, the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems.



CONNECTIONS™ Europe will take place 1-2 November 2017 in Amsterdam at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. http://www.connectionseurope.com



