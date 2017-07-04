

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L), an educational ICT and resources group, reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 May 2017 fell to 3.76 million pounds from 6.00 million pounds in the same period last year.



Profit for the period decreased to 3.82 million pounds from 4.62 million pounds, while earnings per share declined to 4.6 pence from 5.4 pence in the prior year.



However, adjusted profit before tax was 6.6 million pounds, compared to 6.5 million pounds in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 7.5 pence from 6.1 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined 6.9 percent to 71.29 million pounds from 76.76 million in the same period last year, reflecting continued reduction in UK Resources revenues as well as lower infrastructure and project spend in RM Education.



The company's interim dividend per share has been increased by 10 percent to 1.65 pence, compared to 1.50 pence paid last year. The dividend will be payable on 8 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on 11 August 2017.



Looking ahead, the company noted that while market conditions in the UK Education sector continue to be challenging as a result of pressure on school budgets, it's expectations for the full year results remain unchanged.



The company said its board is focusing on the integration of the Connect Education and Care business as well as investing in the three divisions while ensuring that margins can be maintained or improved in the current year.



