SKF Informed of Initiation of Lawsuit Pertaining to Settlement With the European Commission

SKF has been informed of the initiation of a lawsuit, with a claim for damages, by Daimler AG against SKF GmbH, as a consequence of the settlement decision by the European Commission for violation of European competition rules.

Daimler has filed the lawsuit with the Landgericht Nürnberg-Fürth in Germany. Daimler requests payment from SKF in the amount of at least EUR 59 million plus interest and reimbursement of costs.

The decision by the European Commission in March 2014 covered violations of European competition rules with respect to sales of bearings to the automotive manufacturing industry in Europe. SKF was one of six bearing manufacturers involved in the investigation.

SKF strongly believes that the activities sanctioned by the European Commission have not caused any damage to its business partners.

