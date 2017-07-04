Due to closed markets in the United States today on July 4, 2017, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following products issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Exchange Traded Notes. The trading will be resumed tomorrow, July 5, 2017.



Please see attached document for instrument identifiers.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637294