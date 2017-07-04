Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 4 July 2017







Danske Bank issues structured notes linked to Euro Stoxx 50



On 6 July 2017, Danske Bank will issue EUR 2,650,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx 50. The notes are designated "DB Europa Sprinter 2018" (ISIN DK0030401351).



The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest.



The notes are issued under Danske Bank's EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 20 June 2017.



The notes will be issued on 6 July 2017 and will mature on 13 July 2018. The notes will be registered with VP Securities. Danske Bank will file an application for the notes to be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S from 6 July 2017.



For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.



Contact: Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268



This is a translation of a company announcement in the Danish language.In case of discrepancies, the Danish version prevails.



