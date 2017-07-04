Alkion Terminals (Alkion) and LBC Tank Terminals (LBC) today announced that on June 30th, 2017 the transaction in which Alkion acquired the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France (Bayonne, Le Havre, Marseille, Nantes), 2 tank terminals in Spain (Cartagena, Santander) and 1 tank terminal in Portugal (Lisbon) was completed.

In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced that on June 30th, 2017 the transaction in which Alkion acquired the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol was completed. Following the concomitant financial close of the transactions, Alkion will be the sole owner and operator of LBC Sogestrol, a world-class tank terminal in Le Havre, France.

Established in 2016 as a new independent tank terminal operator focusing in Western Europe, Alkion is creating a network of tank terminals that perform a primary role in the hydrocarbon downstream value chain. Following the transactions Alkion owns and operates 9 terminals in 4 countries with a tank capacity of well over 1 million cubic meter. The eight new terminal additions to the Alkion portfolio are located in key locations offering high quality service to an extensive portfolio of long term customers based on an excellent reputation. Alkion Terminals intends to invest further in improving and expanding the assets to provide its existing and new customers a world-class service.

The transactions have been financed by CACIB, SEB, HSH Nordbank, Santander, BRED and UBS Asset Management.

The parties have been advised in the process by the following parties:

DC Advisory (financing), Herbert Smith Freehills (legal), KPMG (tax accounting) and Nexant (commercial) advised Alkion Terminals on the transaction.

Lazard (financing) and Linklaters (legal) advised LBC on the transaction.

Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (legal) advised Sogestran.

About Alkion Terminals

Alkion Terminals is a partnership between infrastructure investor InfraVia Capital Partners and Dutch energy expert Coloured Finches. Established in 2016 Alkion Terminals combines the tank storage industry expertise and hands-on operational expertise of Coloured Finches with the dry powder and financing expertise of InfraVia to acquire, upgrade and optimize liquid bulk terminals in Europe. Following the completion of the transactions Alkion Terminals will be owning and operating 9 terminals in the Netherlands, France, Spain and Portugal.

www.alkion.com

About LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals is a top-tier global independent operator of bulk liquid storage facilities for petrochemicals, petroleum products and base oil products. LBC owns and operates a global network of terminals at key locations in the United States, Europe and China, while offering loading unloading services for all modes of transportation. Underlying the entire ethos of the company is our focus on corporate and social governance in which we strive to have a positive effect upon society and ensure that there is no such thing as a dangerous product, at least not when under our care. More information is available at www.lbctt.com

About InfraVia Capital Partners

InfraVia Capital Partners is an investment manager dedicated to the infrastructure sector. InfraVia Capital Partners manages 1.7 billion of assets through three infrastructure funds, which are all positioned as long term investors across the infrastructure sectors in Europe.

www.infraviacapital.com

About Coloured Finches

Coloured Finches is a Dutch company established by former CEOs from the oil downstream industry. The independent group is active in the integrated downstream business and has extensive knowledge and experience in owning and operating storage terminals.

www.colouredfinches.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005055/en/

Contacts:

ALKION TERMINALS

Rutger VAN THIEL, +31 (0)6 83 59 06 76

CEO

rvthiel@alkion.com

or

LBC TANK TERMINALS

Christina Schosser, +32 (0)15 28 73 10

c-schosser@lbctt.com

or

SOGESTRAN

François HAAS, +33 2 32 79 26 58

Sogestran Board member

President of Sogestrol

Francois.haas@sogestran.fr

or

INFRAVIA

Vincent LEVITA, +33 (0)1 40 68 17 38

Founder CEO

vlevita@infraviacapital.com

or

Feten BEN HARIZ, +33 (0)1 44 82 66 77

fbenhariz@agencefargo.com