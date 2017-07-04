Marie Claire Group's Advertising Network Selects ADYOULIKE to Create Its Programmatic Native Advertising Private Marketplace for France

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The advertising network of Marie Claire Group, GMC Media strengthens its existing partnership with ADYOULIKE with the launch of a newprogrammatic native advertising private marketplace (PMP) in France.

With this new PMP, GMC Media will be able to offer its native programmatic inventory to advertisers as well as trading desks, through the use of ADYOULIKE's supply side platform (SSP). ADYOULIKE developed its SSP from its "Native Lab", for the commercialisation of its programmatic native campaigns. This PMP will allow trading desks to programme and optimise, in real time, their native campaigns.

GMC Media offers the advertising industry a unique offering within the female segment of the market by developing multichannel media offerings (in print and also digital) that are fully customised regarding major female-focused themes such as beauty, fashion, parenting, lifestyle and food.

This new initiative further consolidates a partnership of more than four years based around the creation of campaigns and the monetisation of the native advertising inventory of Marie Claire Group's websites, (including Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan).

This new collaboration reinforces the expertise of GMC Media in native advertising and programmatic, thereby benefiting from ADYOULIKE's know-how, leveraging its position as a commercial and technological leader in the French market of native advertising.

Elodie Bretaudeau-Fonteilles, Executive Director at GMC Media, Marie Claire Group, said: "We wanted to complete our programmatic offer with native advertising. This type of integrated format fully respects the user experience and is an essential element for brands. Seeing ADYOULIKE's high level of native expertise it seemed an evident choice to have them as our SSP to help us provide a new dimension to our native offer."

Yohan Elmaalem, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at ADYOULIKE, commented: "We are delighted to be launching this PMP with the Marie Claire Group, one of our historic partners. It is rewarding to see that both our expertise and technology will contribute to the group's development of generating sales through Native Advertising. Our SSP is already connected to a powerful demand with nearly 40 demand-side platforms (DSP)."

About GMC MEDIA

The Marie Claire Group is today of readership of 9.5 million influential women across 12 magazines, 17 sites, themed reports and dedicated events. The group has also a very strong presence internally bringing together a female readership of 70 million across 30 countries, through its editions, brand extensions, sites and digital applications.

In the era of the digital shift, the Marie Claire Group's advertising network is geared up to adapt to the expectations of the market. It responds in a global way by offering its expertise on women, its ecosystems, its archipelago of points of contact and its expertise.

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform. Launched in 2011, it is recognised for being a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.

In November 2016, ADYOULIKE launched the world's first semantic targeting capability for native advertising by integrating IBM's ground-breaking Watson artificial intelligence software with the ADYOULIKE platform. It is now, for the very first time, being used to create better semantic targeting for native advertising.

The fast-growing firm is now operating in more than 18 countries, has 65 employees and received series B funding in October 2016 to underwrite its continued international growth. Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50 and The BIMA Hot 100. ADYOULIKE is a member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe.