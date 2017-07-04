Myanmar has installed its second-ever grid-connected solar PV system on the rooftop of a garment factory.

Sunlabob Renewable Energy, a Lao venture-backed company that provides sustainable renewable solutions to underserved regions for electricity, has completed and commissioned a 92.6 kWp solar installation on the rooftop of Anita Asia, an Austrian garment factory. A total of 356 solar panels mounted on the factory's rooftop are capable of producing over 122,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity on an annual basis.

"Anita Asia's investment in solar power is firmly rooted in the company's philosophy of sustainable economic development and continuous improvement across all areas of our operations," ...

