

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth accelerated for the third straight month in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, climbed 7.8 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 6.5 percent gain in April. Sales have been rising since August last year.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores advanced 4.6 percent annually in May and those of automotive fuel grew by 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.8 percent in May.



