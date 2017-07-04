VVT Market Worth 46.36 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market by Technology (Cam Phasing and Direct Starter), Valvetrain (DOHC and SOHC), Vehicle (PC, LCV, and HC), Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, and HEV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the VVT & start-stop system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% and 18.86% from 2017 to 2022, respectively, to reach USD 46.36 Billion for VVT and 11.10 Billion for start-stop system by 2022.

Browse 76 Market Data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market"

Cam Phasing plus Changing System: Adoption of VVT Expected to Increase in Developed Regions

Owing to increase in performance-oriented fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent emissions regulations in developed regions, the penetration of advanced VVT systems such as Cam-Phasing plus changing systems is estimated to be higher in Asia-Pacific and North America. The market for VVT systems is further estimated to increase with the increasing production of automobiles incorporated with these advanced technologies. Owing to customer's preferences, the regional adoption of these technologies is varied. Europe is projected to witness moderate growth for VVT systems due to saturation of VVT technology in Germany, France, and Spain. High rate of technological adoption in regions like China, Japan, and South Korea is also a driving factor for the growth of these systems in Asian region.

Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (BEV): Promising Electric Vehicle segment for start-stop system

Electric vehicles are mainly divided into three major types on the basis of propulsion technology: battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). BEVs are totally powered by batteries, whereas HEVs and PHEVs also have the internal combustion engine. As of 2017, PHEV and HEV segments hold the largest share and are projected to grow at higher CAGR compared to other battery electric vehicle segments. The growth in PHEV and HEV segment is mainly driven by government initiatives for promoting emission-free technology.

Asia-Pacific: The largest market for VVT & start-stop system

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the largest market for VVT & start-stop system in 2017. This is due to the increasing vehicle production in countries such as Japan, China, and India and stringent emission regulations in these countries. The region has the largest share of VVT systems globally because of increased manufacturing of vehicles equipped with these systems. The Indian market is growing at a rapid pace because of increased preference for diesel-powered vehicles, which has resulted in the demand for VVT system for diesel engines. In addition, improving socio-economic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of demand for premium segment passenger cars, which in turn has accelerated the market for VVT & start-stop system in these countries.

Many automotive manufacturers are focusing on Asia-Pacific region because of various benefits such as easy availability of economic labor, access to advanced machines, lenient regulations for environment & safety, and growing demand for vehicles due to increased FDI for automotive industry in countries like India, South Korea, and China.

The report covers all the major players in the global VVT & start-stop system market, such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive, PLC (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Magna International Inc. (Canada).

