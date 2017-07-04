State officials believe that Telangana can surge from current installed base of 1.3 GW to surpass 5 GW over the next couple of years via its decentralized model of solar development.

The Indian state of Telangana is poised to become the nation's solar forerunner over the next two years, surging past 5 GW of installed capacity by 2019, say government officials.

With 1.3 GW of solar capacity currently installed, state officials believe that Telangana, located in the southern-central part of India, can end 2017 at the 3 GW mark, adding an additional 2 GW of solar in 2018.

Such confidence stems from the state's relatively unique route to renewable penetration. Telangana has eschewed the mega solar park model adopted by so many other Indian states and has instead planned for a decentralized model of development. State ...

