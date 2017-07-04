

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dipped after eight days of gains and North Korea launched another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to declare it is 'hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer'.



Chinese shares fell as investors booked some profits after recent gains following U.S. index provider MSCI's decision last month to include China-listed stocks in its Emerging Markets Index.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index shed 0.41 percent to close at 3,182.80 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.3 percent at 25,445 in late trade.



Japanese shares eased a little bit as the yen rebounded strongly following North Korea's claim that it has successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.



The Nikkei average slipped 0.12 percent to 20,032.35 while the broader Topix index shed 0.29 percent to finish at 1,609.70.



Tokai Carbon, Shiseido and Showa Denko KK were among the biggest losers while automakers Honda Motor and Mazda Motor climbed around 2 percent each.



Petroleum firm Idemitsu Kosan slumped 11.2 percent after unveiling plans to raise up to 138.5 billion yen ($1.23 billion) through a share offering.



Australian shares posted strong gains in a broad-based rally as the Reserve Bank left its benchmark rate at a record low, as was widely expected, and economic data on consumer confidence and retail sales painted a positive picture of the economy.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 99.3 points or 1.75 percent to 5,783 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 92 points or 1.61 percent higher at 5,819. The big four banks rallied 2-3 percent after South Australia's Liberal Opposition vowed to block the controversial bank tax.



Energy major Beach Energy jumped as much as 3.3 percent and rivals Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Origin Energy rose more than 1 percent each after oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Monday on data pointing to a reduction in U.S. output.



Mining giant BHP Billiton climbed 2.3 percent and Rio Tinto gained 0.8 percent after Chinese steel futures climbed more than 3 percent on Monday to their highest since March. Gold miners succumbed to heavy selling pressure after gold prices hit seven-week low.



South Korea's Kospi average dropped 13.96 points or 0.58 percent to 2.380.52 amid rising geopolitical tensions stemming from North Korea's missile launch. Automakers led the decliners after Hyundai Motors reported a drop in U.S. sales for June.



In economic releases, South Korea's consumer price inflation rose an annual 1.9 percent in June, slightly slower than the 2.0 percent climb in May, official data showed.



New Zealand shares rose after a survey showed the country's business confidence held broadly steady in the second quarter of 2017. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 32.21 points or 0.42 percent to 7,620.64, with dual-listed banks, Spark New Zealand and Air New Zealand pacing the gainers.



Indian shares were marginally higher in choppy trade while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as better-than-expected auto sales and strong manufacturing data sent the dollar soaring and Treasury yields sliding before Tuesday's holiday.



The Dow rose 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent, led by gains in banks and energy shares. The Nasdaq Composite slid half a percent to hit a six-week low as tech shares tumbled a new.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX