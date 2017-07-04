

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the U.K. Markit/CIPS construction PMI for June is due. The index is seen falling to 55.0 in June from 56.0 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the yen, it held steady against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Swiss franc.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8778 against the euro, 1.2466 against the Swiss franc, 1.2933 against the U.S. dollar and 146.48 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX