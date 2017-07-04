

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Worldpay Group plc (WPG.L) confirmed that it has received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc (VNTV) and JPMorgan Chase Bank (JPM) in relation to the potential acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Worldpay.



As per the U.K. rule, each of Vantiv and JP Morgan must, by not later than 5.00 pm on 1 August 2017, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Worldpay or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay.



This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



