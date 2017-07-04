Software exec to lead UK and Nordic operations

MEGA International has named Lorne Clark as vice president and managing director of the company's UK and Nordic operations.

Clark will oversee the UK and Nordic country teams that are responsible for strategy, business development, sales, consulting services and other operations in those countries.

He has been with MEGA for 11 years, first as senior business consultant, managing consultant and then head of consulting. During that time, he worked with a broad range of British and multi-national companies, helping them implement successful business transformation initiatives.

With 20 years of experience in the high tech industry, Clark has developed a great deal of expertise in digital technology, business modeling, IT strategy and change management. He has helped companies create sound business strategies, improve operations and reduce risks.

"Lorne is one of the most talented professionals in our industry. He has a unique record in building strong customer relationships and delivering the highest quality consulting services," noted Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA. "His long experience with our company provides benefits to our customers and he will be a vital asset to our executive team."

Clark began his career in software engineering with GEC Marconi, then moved into project management and pre-sales roles with companies such as Popkin Software, EMS and Casewise. During his career, he has worked on industry leading systems using new technologies, applied business and systems analysis in civilian and military engagements, and developed pre-sales teams in the UK and abroad.

He has a Master of Science degree in software engineering from Abertay University and a Bachelor of Science in electronic systems from Dundee Institute of Technology, both in Scotland.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization and risk management. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA consulting services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005009/en/

Contacts:

For MEGA

Sue Myers, 781-784-7684

Sue dot myers MarketSmartNow dot com