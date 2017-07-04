New Architectural 3D Models of UK Available at Joanna-James.com

CHELTENHAM, England, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Joanna James has partnered with Accucities to launch the most up to date 3D Models on the market, supporting projects of Architects, Civil Engineers and Planners. Prices start from £250.

The 3D Models can be commissioned for any site location in the UK, using data from 2016 onwards. Accuracy options range from 15-90cm. Formats include CAD (DWG), Sketchup (SKP), and Game Engine (FBX), etc.

Rob Stringer, Managing Director said: "These brand new 3D models represent a real step change for Architects, Civil Engineers and Planners, providing fantastic value, accuracy and currency."

Stringer further explained: "Obtaining a 3D model of the existing built environment for a relatively inexpensive outlay, in comparison to building from scratch in-house, offers genuine time and money savings for the construction industry. With prices starting from £250, it's a no-brainer for some of our existing clients."

The key focus of the new 3D models, available from Joanna James, is to offer a competitively priced solution that saves time and money whilst maintaining high levels of accuracy and using the most up to date data available.

Planning applications, site layouts, feasibility studies, sales particulars and simple massing models for tender purposes, are some of the most common uses of the new 3D Models.

